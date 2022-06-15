MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen Risk Management Department will host a Risk and Safety conference next week.

The Expo will start on Wednesday, June 22 and end on Thursday, June 23 at the McAllen Convention Center (700 Convention Center Blvd.)

The conference will cover topics like workplace safety culture, cyber security, insurance claims mitigation and works compensation trend. It will also include a Safety Recognition Awards luncheon, an keynote address by John Drebinger and an international motivation speaker.

“Ultimately, the risk and safety industry’s focus is on identifying and managing workplace health and safety risks, which is a top priority to ensure that every employee makes it home safely at the end of the day,” said Yolanda Perez, Director of Risk & Safety for the City of McAllen in the release. “This conference will have the best experts in the field reinforcing best practices and preparation for upcoming trends and challenges so attendees may go back to their workplaces and implement all that they have learned.

This will be the sixth time the conference is held. To register, visit their website, email riskmanagementdistgroup@mcallen.net, or call (956)-681-1410.