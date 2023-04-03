MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen will host a passport fair April 15.

The Passport Division Facility will host the event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 15, at the City of McAllen Passport Facility, located in the downtown parking garage at 221 S. 15th St.

“Passport processing times have been extended and we want to make sure that anyone wishing to travel has their required documents in time,” said Norma Rodriguez, Passport Facility Administrator.

Appointments are not required for the passport fair and walk-ins are accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those looking to make an appointment can schedule one by calling (956) 681-1450.