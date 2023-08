McAllen, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Denis Moreno Assistant Director for the Public Safety Wellness Seminar stopped by the NBC23 studio to talk about the inaugural event.

This is the City of McAllen’s first-ever Public Safety Wellness Seminar with a concentration on mental health.

The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the McAllen Convention Center.

For more information call (956) 682-3481.