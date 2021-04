This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of McAllen will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 8.

Registration will take place online only through the Hidalgo County online portal. The clinic will be available at 10 a.m.

According to a release, there will are 1,000 doses available.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered at the McAllen Convention Center, located at 700 Convention Center Blvd. at 8 a.m on Thursday to those that pre-register.

Click here to register.