McAllen to host clinic to administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of McAllen will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to administer the second dose to those that received the first on March 3.

The clinic will take place on March 31 at the McAllen Convention Center, starting at 8 a.m.

A release state those attending should bring the following: