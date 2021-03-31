COVID INFO COVID INFO

McAllen to host clinic to administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A picture taken on March 3, 2021 in Paris shows a vaccine vial reading “Covid-19 vaccine” on an European passport. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of McAllen will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to administer the second dose to those that received the first on March 3.

The clinic will take place on March 31 at the McAllen Convention Center, starting at 8 a.m.

A release state those attending should bring the following:

  • Bring ID and proof of medical condition
  • Bring clearance letter from their physician
  • People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
  • There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle
  • Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
  • Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them

