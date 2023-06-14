MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Chamber of Commerce announced that the South Texas Chess Federation has selected McAllen as its host city for the 2024 Pan American Intercollegiate Team Chess Championship.

“We are pleased to announce that the United States Chess Federation has accepted our bid to host the 2024 Pan-American on January 4th – 7th, 2024 at the McAllen Convention Center in McAllen, Texas,” South Texas Chess Federation President Richard Newman said.

The championship is scheduled to take place January 2024 and is expected to draw over 400 visitors to the McAllen Convention Center, generating an economic impact of over $315,000.

The Pan-American Intercollegiate Team Chess Championship is the highest-rated intercollegiate team competition in chess. The annual event draws in people from North and South America since it was established in 1946. Select matches will be streamed live on Twitch and chess.com.

“We look forward to hosting the nationally recognized Chess Championship and are eager to continue to partner with them for future tournaments,” Convention Sales Manager Maritza Munoz said.