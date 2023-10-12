MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is hosting the 66th annual International Festival and awarded the top prize for their annual festivities.

People from all over the world like Korea, Australia, Brazil, and more attended the event to learn more about what the City of McAllen has to offer.

Their goal is to transform their culture and quality of life through the power of events.

One of their upcoming events being the Fiesta De Palmas.

“For the Fiesta De Palmas we are having a three day event, a full carnival, full of tons of photo opportunities. Really, really great music headlined by the Spazmatics,” Yajaira Flores, McAllen Director of the Convention Facility, said.

For more information on this event visit fiestadepalmas.com