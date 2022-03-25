MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Monarch Festival will allow for people of all ages to celebrate the northward migration of monarch butterflies.

The festival is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Quinta Mazatlán World Birding Center, located at 600 Sunset Drive.

The festival will offer “a chance to learn about the monarch butterfly, as well as participate in fun family crafts, scout badge activities, special speakers, garden tours and gardening classes,” the post stated.

Those who plan on attending are asked to wear orange clothing and wings to the event.

For more information, visit their website.