MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been years in the making. The community is getting its first look at the McAllen Texas Temple.

The new Mormon church will open its doors to the public next month.

“Pioneer members that have been here since the early 1900s have been waiting, and this is finally our moment for the Rio Grande Valley,” said Jason Solis, the communications chair for the McAllen Texas Temple.

Its been a vision in the making since the 1900s and finally in its final stages.

The McAllen Texas Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is the first and only temple south of San Antonio.

“The McAllen, Texas Temple is the only structure of its kind of the entire Rio Grande Valley and only one of five of its kind in the entire state of Texas,” Solis said.

The church of Latter-Day Saints is set to hold an open house August 25. The open house will run for two weeks and allow the community to see all it has to offer.

“An exciting moment for the community to tour a beautiful building and take a look at the custom and commissioned artwork and the architecture and the beauty and peace that Christ can bring into our lives,” Solis said.

Jason Solis is the communication chair for the temple and said the community has been receptive to the idea of a temple.

“We’ve had zero negative feedback we have been just so blessed to have the kindness and the understanding of our neighbors while we construct this beautiful temple,” Jason said.

He said the temple is expecting 50 to 80 thousand people to travel from across the nation to view the twenty-nine thousand square foot structure.