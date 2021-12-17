McAllen Tax Office Substation temporarily closed for repairs

A glass door with red and white “closed” store sign

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mcallen Tax Office Substation will be temporarily closed for several days due to repairs.

Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo (Paul) Villarreal Jr. closed the office for repairs on Thursday.

The McAllen Tax Office Substation is located at 300 East Hackberry Avenue.

The tax office will reopen on Tuesday, December 21, according to a press release from Hidalgo County.

Customers are encouraged to visit any one of the additional Tax Offices located in Edinburg, Elsa, Weslaco, Alamo, San Juan, Pharr, and Mission for any assistance.

For more information, Hidalgo County residents can visit the Tax Office website.