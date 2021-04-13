McAllen students take first and second place at state science and engineering fair

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Independent School District announced two of their students performed well at the Texas Science and Engineering Fair.

Both students took first and second place in two different categories at the virtual event that took place recently.

According to the district’s news release, Cathey Middle School’s Mariem Banales took first place in the Junior Division Cellular and Molecular Biology category and Itzel Ramos of Fossum Middle School earned second place in the Junior Division Plant Sciences category.

Both are now eligible to apply to the Broadcom Masters competition.

Mariem Banales from Cathey Middle School

Itzel Ramos from Fossum Middle School

McAllen ISD also sent 13 students to the virtual competition. Other competitors included Gabriella Herrera (Cathey MS), Emma Nelson (Cathey MS), Gabriel Chavez (De Leon Middle School), Amanda Fuentes (Fossum MS), Aaron Garza (Fossum MS), Mark Solis (Fossum MS), Genesis Vasquez (Fossum MS), Lily Cavazos (Morris Middle School), Aiden Ernest (Morris MS), Kenzi Ramirez (Morris MS), and Ricardo Salinas (Morris MS), said the district.