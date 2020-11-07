McAllen student dedicating school project to helping others through a blood, plasma drive

McALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — One McAllen I.S.D. senior has found an opportunity to save lives through a school project.

Sofia Salvo is just six months away from graduating from McAllen’s Lamar academy with 25 college credits. One requirement for the program is to complete a service project, and given the way COVID-19 has impacted the RGV community, Sofia chose to host a blood drive.

“When I heard donating plasma was a great way to help COVID patients who are critically ill, at that moment I knew there was something I wanted to do to get involved,” Sofia said.

On top of school, her extracurriculars and her job, Sofia has found time to plan the drive and reach out to organizations and COVID-19 survivors to encourage them to donate their blood and plasma, and has even gotten her peers involved.

“A big way I’ve been promoting the blood drive has been through Instagram, and school chats and everything,” she said. “ So the majority of the people that are going to donate are my classmates, so they’ve been very interested in this project and helping out.”

After graduation, Sofia plans to study biology, then attend medical school so she can continue helping her community.

She regularly donates blood and urges anyone who has not, to consider all the lives that could be helped.

“One donation of blood can really impact people who can’t help themselves and the fear of donating blood is really overcome by the impact you will make,” she said.

The “Give thanks. Give blood” drive is set for Saturday, Nov. 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McAllen’s Vitalant center. The center is providing all donors with a free COVID-19 antibody test and safety measures will be in place.