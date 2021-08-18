McAllen Station Border Patrol agent dies

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that a Border Patrol agent died.

CBP announced that Agent Ricardo Zarate who was recently assigned to the McAllen Station died on Monday.

“With a heavy heart, we regret to announce the line-of-duty death of Border Patrol Agent Ricardo Zarate on August 16, 2021. Agent Zarate entered on duty on February 12, 2009, as part of session 922. We will never forget.” US Border Patrol statement via Facebook.

Border Patrol has not released the cause of death. ValleyCentral has reached out for a statement.