McAllen sewing store seeing influx of sales from men and young people

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — There’s a surprising gift on Christmas lists this year… a sewing machine.

Even more surprising, the requests are coming from young people and men. Local sewing shops says they haven’t been able to keep up with demand since the Summer time.

Barb and Ron Bergquist

“Sewing machine sells for us has been off the charts!,” said co-owner of A Block Away Quilt Store Ron Bergquist. “Not only just here in the Valley…We’ve shipped machines to Alaska.”

Bergquist says they sold out of every single machine they had at the end of May.

At first many were making masks; he says others are turning it into a hobby. Even their sewing classes are completely booked.

A Block Away Quilt class

“Currently we are booking in June of 2021, that’s how far out we are with those classes,” said Bergquist.

A Block Away Quilt Store

Just down the road, Singer’s sewing shop says they’re backed up by a month.

“We’ve just had a lot of repairs come in to where the wait is one to two weeks before we can get them back to the customers, where before the wait used to be 1 to 2 days,” said co-owner Edward Cabrera.

Singer’s Sewing repair orders

Along with rows of repairs, Cabrera says there’s also new faces.

“We’ve gotten a lot of young people interested in sewing,” said Cabrera.

Singer’s Sewing Store

A reason for that – TikTok, where videos showing people “upcycling” clothing are popular, but it’s not just young people and women.

“Also, males are coming into purchase machines because they’re doing their own sewing…Whether it’s leather work, or embroidery or quilting, or even dress making.”