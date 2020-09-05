Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

McAllen Police Department searching for murder suspect

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a homicide that took place on Tuesday.

According to police, Rene Everrett Casas, 47, is wanted for murder, a first degree felony.

Police describe Casas as a while male, 5’9″ in height, 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, authorities found 54-year-old Ricky Dowal Etheridge dead on 15th Street in McAllen.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

