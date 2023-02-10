MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Independent School District is cracking down on callers impersonating district employees.

Members of the community have reported scam callers trying to obtain personal information, this is something the district says they would never do.

“The person was telling the person that he was calling from McAllen ISD-TEA. That doesn’t sound right because TEA is the Texas Education Agency from Austin,” said Capt. John Montemayor, McAllen ISD Police Department. “We’re affiliated with [TEA] under the agency but a separate entity.”

Fraudsters are able to get your public information through social media. Those calling will then ask for personal information that could lead to identity theft.

“They might know your name already, but they just need to go ahead and confirm it by certain identifiers. Being aware of personal information a lot of times people want well, the scammer wants information to go ahead and use your identity for financial reasons,” said Montemayor.

These calls could result in major damage to your credit and finances.

“They might know who you are or what address you use, but they just need a date of birth, or a driver’s license, or your social security, or even the last four digits of your social security,” said Montemayor.

McAllen ISD Police say if you encounter one of these phone calls, hang up and call the authorities as soon as possible.

“If you get a call contact your local agency and also contact us if you need any assistance,” Montemayor said.

The McAllen ISD Police Department is investigating these reports and says to never give out personal information over the phone.