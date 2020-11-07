McAllen school district and T-E-A work together to close gap for special education students

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) with the help of school districts is trying to close the gap of unidentified needs and ensuring students have the support they need. McAllen Independent School District (ISD) with the collaboration of TEA has helped special education students.

Mcallen ISD’s Special Education Coordinator Dr. Tahnee Netro says how one of the gaps has to do with assessments.

Netro said, “the gaps a lot of times people may be automatically the first jump to the state accountable system, the assessment that are students are needing to take each year.”

The agency and the district collaboration to monitor students’ progress has been helpful, says Netro.

“A lot of that is through data analysis and a lot of data communication between campus administers, campus programs and instructional programs,” she said.

By using devices already in place before the pandemic, Mcallen ISD’s Special Education Coordinator Josie Reyes says it was a smoother transition to remote learning for special education students.

Reyes said, “that kind of helped us really along the way. We kind of had our foot already on the ground, ready to hit the ground running.”

Netro says they asked themselves the hard question:

“Are we showing growth, are we showing strength for improving upon our students’ performances?”

She also says TEA’s communication has been a huge asset when it comes to using their systems.

“They’re communicating every step by step of the way to let us know how they’re going to monitor our systems and how they’re going to implement systems,” said Netro.

She adds there are always factors where we can consider more areas of improvement.