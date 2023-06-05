MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – In a tradition that dates back to World War I, the Salvation Army delivered donuts to first responders Friday.

The Salvation Army in McAllen delivered donuts to McAllen PD Friday morning. The Salvation Army created the first donut day in 1938 – it was in honor of Salvation Army donut deliveries to raise troop morale during World War I and to raise funds to feed those in need during the Great Depression. Friday’s presentation was strikingly emotional.

”I’m very honored to be here and just be presenting, just a token of our appreciation to the real heroes in our community, which is the McAllen Police Department,” Martin Ramos of Salvation Army is McAllen said during the presentation.

After the presentation, Lt. Joel Morales of McAllen PD said, “We want to be there for our community and, in doing so, we know that our community is there for us. And, today’s an example of the community being here for us.”

The first Friday in June is National Donut Day. McAllen’s Salvation Army had other stops at the McAllen Fire Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office.