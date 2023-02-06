MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobile Authority closed down South McColl Road for construction of an overpass bridge, which will be part of the 365 Tollway Project.

The 365 Tollway Project is as 12.2 mile project meant to connect the port of Pharr and the port of Anzalduas.

This will relieve heavy traffic in the area and create an effective avenue for international trade shipments across the border.

“From February to November, we will be constructing a proposed overpass. McColl will be going over 365 Toll,” HCRMA Chief Construction Engineer, Ramon Navarro, said.

Although this phase of the project will end in November, more road closures for new structures will continue.

Future roadways that will be impacted include Jackson Road, 23rd Street, US 281, 10th Street and other intersections.

“Our area is growing by leaps and bounds as you can see; there’s developments all over,” Navarro said. “It’s important that we keep mobility up and we get people to and through the county as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

This project, costing around $295 million, will include 13 interchanges and one floodway bridge once fully completed in September of 2025.

Navarro asks residents to, “Please be patient with us to obey all the regulatory signs. Respect our work environment and drive safely and defensively.”