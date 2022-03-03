MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The James Beard Foundation announced semi-finalists for 22 different categories on February 23.

Among the 20 ‘Outstanding Restaurateur’ semi-finalists, Jessica and Chef Larry Delgado were named. Out of all categories, there are 18 Texas restaurants listed, but The Delgado Collective is the only one from the Rio Grande Valley.

Chef Delgado isn’t sure how their names ended up on the list or who nominated them. A friend of his from Baton Rouge, Louisiana texted him the day the list was published saying, “Congratulations!”

Chef Delgado said he wasn’t sure what deserved a congratulatory text, so he sent his friend a text full of question marks to which he was then sent a screenshot of the James Beard nominees.

“I immediately pulled off the highway to verify and I don’t even think I did any work for the rest of the day,” added Chef Delgado.

The nominations for the ‘Outstanding Restaurateur’ award are based on hospitality, a restaurant’s commitment to their community and guests, and the food being served.

Although a shock to the Delgado’s, customers told ValleyCentral they knew this day would come.

“It’s no surprise they’ve been recognized at this level. They are so deserving of any accolade or any recognition that they get. In my opinion, they’ve already won,” said Veronica Castro, a long-time customer.

Castro has been dining at The Delgado Collective since their first restaurant ‘house. wine. +bistro’ opened up in 2008 during a recession. She said not only is the food great but that the owners treat everyone who comes through their restaurants like family.

“They are also some of the hardest working people I know. Unparalleled. Incredible,” added Castro.

Another long-time customer of The Delgado Collective, Drew Lentz commented the owners alone are a great representation of both the food industry and the Rio Grande Valley.

“The world is getting to see what we’ve already known, so it’s awesome,” said Lentz.

Lentz has also been dining with The Delgado Collective since opening night over a decade ago.

What keeps bringing Lentz back is the creativity of the food which he said is a taste of home. “Everything they put their mark is absolutely exceptional, such a great addition to the Rio Grande Valley.”

The finalists for the James Beard ‘Outstanding Restaurateur’ award will be announced virtually on March 16.

“To be awarded this opportunity is just crazy and if we won this award for the RGV, it would be insane,” Jessica commented with tears in her eyes.

Although the award would bear Jessica and Chef Delgado’s names, they told ValleyCentral the recognition would be shared with “all of our past teams, our team and future members that come through here.”

Chef Delgado added being able to share the award with everyone who has gotten them there is what makes the recognition special. “We’d all get to take it home.”

The semi-finalist nomination comes six months after Chef Delgado appeared on Bobby Flay’s ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ cooking show on the Food Network.

Chef Delgado cooked against another chef in which he won that cook-off. He was selected as the winner by two judges and then beat Bobby Flay with a carne asada dish.

The Delgado Collective currently has three locations:

house. wine. +bistro., 1117 US-83 BUS in McAllen

Salt New American Table, 210 N. Main St. in McAllen

Salome on Main, 1409 N. Main St. in McAllen

For the nomination list and more information on the James Beard Foundation, visit their website.