McAllen residents celebrate reopening of city parks

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) —The city of McAllen re-opened 14 parks and 110 play stations, but they are asking residents to continue to follow CDC guidelines such as hand sanitizing, use facial coverings, and abide by social distancing.

“Just to take your kids and play with them, because they really just need that outside play…it’s so important for development and everything,” said resident Karla Mendez, mother and Pre-K teacher.

Mendez said that safety is a top priority for her, and McAllen Parks and Recreation director Mike Hernandez agrees.

“We are able to open different parks throughout the city, and we will be sanitizing these play stations once a day, and we will be sharing information on proper social distancing,” said Hernandez.

Families shared their excitement to get out and let their kids play safely.

“A bunch of kids been wanting to come out, so I mean I’m happy you know we are still going to take precaution you know using Germ-X, Lysol, and wipes,” said resident Annette Lara. “But hopefully everybody can come out and have fun.”

Hidalgo health authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez, also said it is the right time to re-open.

“I would certainly agree that it is once again time for us to reclaim most public spaces, especially as you’re referencing a public park,” said Melendez. “And that is the result of looking directly at the hospitalizations and deaths…we are on a beautiful downward trend.”