MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Concert in the Sky July 4th festival showcased fireworks for the community.

Multiple vendors like Paola Torres, who sold chamoy and chile candies, said she was happy to be there.

“We are happy to be here and for people to start coming over, so I hope it’s a great day for all of us,” said Torres.

Meanwhile, other attendees new to the area say they loved McAllen.

“This place is awesome!” said Mitch, a community member. “We moved down here, love south Texas love McAllen it’s awesome.”

Some shared what July 4th means to them.

“It’s great to be celebrating the fourth of July,” said Fidencio De Leon, a McAllen resident. “It means having the freedom that many don’t, there’s a lot of liberties that we do have and that a lot of people don’t consider and we should take advantage of them.”

“Because it’s the day that America, we got freedom!” said Stephanie, an event goer.

“Freedom! the right to do whatever we want,” said Hector, a McAllen resident.