MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “I just hope the city takes it and doesn’t shelve it. Like she said they, you know, as possible because I think they’ve done a lot of that in the past.” Said Ann Tafel a resident of McAllen.

Longtime residents like Tafel gathered at the McAllen Public Library. They heard from city officials on a comprehensive plan and expressed their thoughts on improvements.

“There really aren’t many places in McAllen that you can walk,” said Tafel.

“I would like to see more walkable areas for the city of McAllen to expand,” added resident Craig Wilcox.

The ability to walk on public streets in McAllen is a bit scarce. Wilcox has been living in McAllen for seven years and feels there aren’t many options for those who would like to park their vehicles and walk to their destinations.

“So I can put my car down somewhere, go around town and get some things done that I need to do without having to jump in my car and find a new parking spot every time,” Wilcox said.

Edgar Garcia, director of Planning and Zoning for the city said their hope was to hear how they could provide residents with what they need.

“This comprehensive plan is what will guide McAllen for the next 20 to 30 years. We want to hear the good but also the bad. Where can we improve and what are we doing correct, so that we can continue on it.” Garcia said.

The meeting was one of several in an effort to create this comprehensive plan, covering transportation solutions, housing, and positive economic growth.

“It’s a wide range of focuses, so we look at infrastructure, parks, land use, zoning, and transportation” Garcia adds.

Several in attendance felt this meeting was a step in the right direction for improvements in the city.

“I believe from the presentation that I heard today that the city is concerned about its community, and also what the city needs to look like going forward,” said resident Asnake Manyazweal.

These are just the first steps, Garcia said they will have the complete comprehensive plan for public viewing next month.