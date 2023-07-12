MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the city of McAllen on Wednesday a moment of silence was held over police radio in remembrance of two fallen police officers.

Ismael Chavez and Edelmiro Garza were killed in the line of duty in 2020. The officers were shot after responding to a disturbance call between a father and a son.

Chavez and Garza were honored for their service to the community outside of McAllen City Hall with city officials and police officers in attendance.

Lt. Joel Morales said they will never forget the sacrifice they made.

“They will never be forgotten. There are officers that will always be remembered. They’re part of our extended family. So today we have this moment of silence for them.”

The officers were responding to a call on the 3500 block of Queta Avenue when they were ambushed by the suspect, who then took his own life.