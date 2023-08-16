MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen will close the intersection of Redwood Avenue and 8th Street due to the Quince Avenue and 8th Street drainage improvements project.

The roadway will be closed to all traffic approaching the intersection from all directions beginning Thursday through Sunday.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling along the area,

Delays and congestion are to be expected.

For the status of this project, visit the City of McAllen Engineering Department website at https://mcallen.net/bondupdates and click on the projects link.