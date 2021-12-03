McAllen reduces Bicentennial Boulevard lane for holiday parade

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the city of McAllen prepares for the annual holiday parade, they remind residents that continued lane and road closures along Bicentennial Boulevard from La Vista Avenue to Pecan Blvd between now and Saturday is necessary.

The city’s news release said traffic and engineering staff continue to work to prepare the parade route and ask for patience for motorists traveling along Bicentennial Boulevard.

Starting Friday at 9 a.m. the outer lanes along Bicentennial Boulevard from La Vista Avenue to Pecan Boulevard will be closed and will reopen on Dec. 5 at 1 a.m.

The city encourages motorists to allow additional travel time or to find alternate routes to avoid congestion in the area.

Attendees to Christmas in the Park and McAllen Holiday Park should take the free Polar Express Park & Ride starting at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, said the city.

Attendees can park at South Texas College on Pecan Boulevard and take the City of McAllen Polar Express buses that will drop them off along 23rd St. at Quince Ave.

Strollers, wheelchairs, and service animals are allowed and all motorists must wear a mask.

The Polar Express Park & Ride will continue through 12:00 a.m.

For the most up-to-date information on road and lane closures for the McAllen Holiday Parade around McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium visit the parade website.