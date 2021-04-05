McAllen Recycling Center continues extended hours

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The City of McAllen Public Works Recycling Center will continue to offer extended hours of operation due to February’s winter storm.

The extension is for all residents that wish to drop off brush debris or other recycling material and will last through April 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If the resident is unable to get the debris to the center, McAllen Public Works reminds people to leave their debris next to where their black and blue bins are serviced, but not on the street or near drainage inlets.

Click here to see when the debris curbside collection is scheduled in your area.

For questions or for additional information, contact the McAllen Recycling Center at (956) 681-4050.