McAllen receives $1.8 million for urban ecology center

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced $1.8 million in federal funding for the McAllen Center for Urban Ecology.

The award came from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance.

According to the congressman’s news release, the city of McAllen will receive $1.8 million from the EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to construct an education and training center at the Center for Urban Ecology.

It will offer programs in entrepreneurship, small business recovery and resiliency, and workforce development.

The project, to be matched with $1 million in local funds, is expected to create 700 jobs and generate $35 million in private investment, said the news release.

“This facility, to be constructed at our world-famous Quinta Mazatlan, will not only help spur the economy but also will help spur a real understanding of the importance of our environment for our community,” said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling. “The benefit is beyond just an economic impact, as this will help to develop a generation of McAllen residents, and beyond, that will help care for and preserve our environment for generations to come and that is absolutely priceless.”