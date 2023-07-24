McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A technology company that wants to build a corporate campus on the McAllen Disc Golf Course cleared a major hurdle Monday.

During a contentious meeting on Monday afternoon, the McAllen City Commission re-zoned the property for commercial use.

“No one likes change. And with change comes fear,” said City Commissioner Jose R. “Pepe” Cabeza de Vaca. “But it is time to fight that fear — and go and do the next step for the city of McAllen.”

The City Commission re-zoned the property for Zoho, a technology company based in Chennai, India. During the pandemic, Zoho hired several people from McAllen.

“It didn’t take long to notice the high number of extremely qualified candidates and successful hires,” according to a proposal Zoho submitted to McAllen. “We had a sense that McAllen had something special.”

Zoho decided to open an office in McAllen.

“We recently outgrew our first office in the McAllen Foreign Trade Zone after just two years,” according to the proposal. “We moved into a larger space at the McAllen Creative Incubator on Main Street.”

The company, which employs about 50 people in McAllen, decided to build a corporate campus. Zoho earmarked about $10 million for the project, which could serve up to 500 employees.

After looking at several locations, Zoho selected the McAllen Disc Golf Course.

The disc golf course, which is owned by the city of McAllen, sits on nearly 34 acres. A site plan Zoho submitted to McAllen shows two large lakes on the property surrounded by trees.

Zoho plans to build on just 7 acres, according to the presentation, and transform the remaining land into an “ecological paradise.”

McAllen also owns nearly 64 acres south of the disc golf course.

After consulting with Zoho, the city submitted requests to re-zone the disc golf course and the adjacent property.

The city asked for the disc golf course to be re-zoned for commercial use. The adjacent property, meanwhile, would be re-zoned for industrial use.

Zoho submitted concept drawings of the proposed building, which contains a large courtyard. (Image courtesy of Zoho via the city of McAllen.)

-A map showing the property on Ware Road and a nearby regional detention facility for stormwater. (Image courtesy of the city of McAllen.)

A site plan Zoho submitted to the city of McAllen. (Image courtesy of Zoho via the city of McAllen.)

Dozens of people attended the McAllen City Commission meeting on Monday, July 24, to protest the rezoning of the McAllen Disc Golf Course. By Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

Dozens of people attended the McAllen City Commission meeting on Monday, July 24, to protest the rezoning of the McAllen Disc Golf Course. By Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

During a McAllen Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in March, dozens of people opposed the re-zoning requests.

Neighbors said they didn’t want a business next door. Conservationists warned McAllen would lose valuable green space. And people who play disc golf said the course is an asset the city should think twice before selling.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the City Commission reject both re-zoning requests.

In an attempt to address the concerns, McAllen and Zoho held a community meeting in June. Zoho provided a summary of the company’s proposal and showed neighbors a proposed site plan.

The meeting didn’t appear to change many minds.

In July, the Planning and Zoning Commission made the same recommendation.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, however, is just an advisory board. It makes recommendations to members of the City Commission, who make the final decision.

McAllen decided to move forward with the re-zoning requests and placed them on the City Commission agenda for Monday.

More than 40 people addressed the City Commission during a public hearing that lasted more than two hours.

“I would like to say that nobody is against Zoho,” said Raquel Oliva, who lives north of the disc golf course. “It’s great. Economic development is wonderful. We need the jobs.”

The city, though, should not give away valuable green space to a privately owned company, Oliva said.

“We want access to this public space,” Oliva said. “And we want to keep it.”

Joe Hinojosa of Valley Interfaith had similar concerns.

“Again, I don’t think you’re going to find one person here that’s against Zoho. We want that kind of work here,” Hinojosa said. “But not specifically there.”

Two former mayors, Richard Cortez and Jim Darling, urged the City Commission to move forward with the proposal.

“You’re faced with a very difficult decision. But there are times that you have to sacrifice something to gain something,” said Cortez, who currently serves as county judge. “When the general sends soldiers up the hill to capture something, he knows there’s going to be casualties. But the need to attack that hill is there.”

Zoho is a major opportunity for McAllen, said Daniel Silva, the president and CEO of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership, which represents local businesses.

“My fear is that if we say ‘no,’ that we’ll set ourselves back for decades,” Silva said. “And people may not believe that. But when somebody looks and says: ‘Well, why didn’t Zoho go to McAllen?’ They’re going to look back and see the decisions that were made.”

Mayor Javier Villalobos said the City Commission had received “calls like you wouldn’t believe” about the issue.

“Since my tenure here on the Commission, there has never been something as controversial as this,” Villalobos said.

After a brief discussion, the City Commission unanimously approved both requests for re-zoning.

The crowd responded with a chorus of boos and shuffled out of the room.