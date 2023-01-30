Popular fast-food chains are celebrating National French Fry Day with free or discounted fries. (Getty Images)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fast food lovers ranked McAllen in the top 10 for cities that satisfy on-the-go hunger.

A study, conducted by LawnStarter, compared the 200 biggest cities in the U.S. to rank 2023’s Best Cities For Fast Food Lovers.

The study considered factors such as cities with access to plenty of fast food establishments, affordability and quality.

McAllen ranked number nine on the list with an overall score of 56.24. The Rio Grande Valley city was preceded by Orlando, Florida, which was ranked number one on the list.

With the help of this ranking sheet, perhaps locals in the Valley will make the drive to McAllen for National Fast Food Day, Nov. 16.