McAllen ranks in top 10 list of safest cities in America

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of McAllen was ranked the ninth safest city in the U.S. by SmartAsset.com

The website looks at five factors when ranking 200 of the largest cities in the country: violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate and the percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking.

In 2019, the city ranked the tenth position, which means they moved up a spot for 2020.

“I am so proud of the brave, hardworking McAllen Police Officers who, not only protect and serve our community and its residents on a daily basis but also, have kept our crime rate dropping each year to the lowest it has ever been in the past 36 years… McAllen is safe and secure.” said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling in a statement.

McAllen is the only top Texas city that is located outside of Collin County which is , according to the website.

“McAllen has the lowest drug poisoning mortality rate, with only 3.5 drug deaths for every 100,000 residents. But it ranks in the bottom half of this study for vehicular mortality rate, with 10.6 deaths for every 100,000,” stated the website.

Brownsville was the only other Rio Grande Valley city featured in the list at number 21.

To view the full list click here.