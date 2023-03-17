McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent report ranked McAllen as one of the hardest cities to live in the country with allergies.

The report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranked McAllen as No. 25 in the list of allergy capitals in the United States.

The ranking is based on pollen scores, over-the-counter allergy medicine use and availability of board-certified allergists in the 100 largest cities in the country. According to the report, McAllen had a “worse than average” pollen score.

Specifically, McAllen ranked as No. 11 in grass pollen and No. 29 in tree pollen, according to the report.

Overall, the top five allergy capitals in the U.S. for 2023 were:

Wichita, KS

Dallas, TX

Scranton, PA

Oklahoma City, OK

Tulsa, OK

Other Texas cities in the ranking included Houston (12), San Antonio (37), El Paso (39) and Austin (97).

“Communities need to work together to provide solutions to the challenges raised by climate change, rising health care costs, and access to specialized care,” the report stated.