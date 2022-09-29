MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent dating site report ranked McAllen in the top 10 most faithful cities in the United States.

A dating site report by U.K.-based dating website MyDatingAdviser ranked McAllen as the ninth most faithful city in the country.

The only other Rio Grande Valley study mentioned in the study was Brownsville, which ranked as the 40th most faithful city.

The report used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, as well as separation rates, relationship satisfaction, cheating intent and available “affair activities” to create an Infidelity Index, the website stated.

The report also ranked the most unfaithful cities in the country, with three Texas cities at the top of the list. According to their rankings, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were the three most unfaithful cities in the country.