MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The final draft of McAllen’s budget is in the city commission’s hands and it is calling for property tax relief.

The budget has grown to $655 million.

The city has worked in recent years to reduce the tax amount per $100 of assessed value.

“Last year was 1.6 cents. This year, it’s about 2.2 cents. That 2.2 is almost a five percent decrease in the rate. For full disclosure on that, the reason for that primarily is because our valuations have gone up so much,” Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, McAllen City Manager said.

Tamark Yepez, a McAllen home and business owner says his home appraisal raised up to around $50,000 in April.

Now, he is excited to hear about a local property tax drop. However, Yepez, like many other residents, are waiting for the catch.

Residents wonder where is the city going to get the money to compensate for property tax cuts.

McAllen says it has a lot of surplus now to work with.

“We’ve got extra funding in all funds. We’ve got almost 100 funds,” Rodriguez said.

Yepez questions whether the tax relief will really last.

“I’m sure that they’re going to find a way to raise them later on, ya know,” Yepez said.

McAllen City Manager Rodriguez says the city has no plans of raising property taxes.

Yepez answers with a warning that taxpayers are watching.

“Remember this, we can vote you in or we can vote you out,” Yepez told ValleyCentral.

Yepez adds, if this is a political ploy, the taxpayers will find out.

The final vote on the budget will be Monday, September 4. The city has had two budget workshops so far and will have five more before the vote on September 25th.