McAllen Public Works collects debris and other material caused by rainfall

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Public Works announced they are working to collect all debris and brush due to Tuesday night’s heavy rainfall.

The city’s news release is asking the public to be patient as public works crews make their way through the city to collect debris and brush.

As a reminder, McAllen Public Works asks residents to place all brush and debris next to where their black and blue bins are regularly serviced.

If bins are serviced in the alley, brush should be placed in the alley and the same for curbside, said the news release.

For questions or additional information, contact the McAllen Public Works Department at 956-681-4000.

Please refer to the McAllen Public Works website for information on which week of the month brush and debris collection is scheduled for the district.