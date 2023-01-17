MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utility said they will be temporarily conducting a free chlorine conversion or “chlorine burnout”.

The MPU social post said the process will take place from 8 a.m. Jan. 30 through 8 a.m. Feb. 13

MPU said although some customers will notice a difference in odor and taste the water will be safe for consumption and use.

What is a chlorine conversion or chlorine burn?

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), a “chlorine burn” occurs when a water system that typically uses chloramine removes ammonia (needed to form chloramine) from the treatment process and disinfects the water with only chlorine.

TCEQ said a burn is a common practice by many public water systems in the U.S. to reduce the number of bacteria so a satisfactory disinfectant residual can be maintained throughout the distribution system.

Chlorine conversions can be used as a preventative strategy or to stop nitrification (the microbial process that converts ammonia and similar nitrogen compounds into nitrite and nitrate), which can diminish water quality.