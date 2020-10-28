countdown
McAllen Public Library’s annual event goes virtual

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Public Library is preparing for their four day South Texas Book Festival.

The event is typically done in person but it will be virtual this year. For this year’s event, the library is making the event for all ages.

On Thursday and Friday there will be events for adults and the virtual event will bring in authors and poets such as Amy Perez, Jose Antonio Rodriguez and even a program with R.J. Palacio.

“It’s our biggest event. It is important to us to bring that aspect of literacy and normalcy to our community”, said Sara Montoya, Marketing and Events Coordinator.

The South Texas Book Festival Booktacular is on Saturday and will run from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You can catch the event on the McAllen Public Library’s Facebook page.

