McAllen Public Library to host Job Fair

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Public Library will be hosting a Job Fair on Thursday.

The Job Fair will be located at the McAllen Public Library at 4001 N 23rd St. from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A variety of employers will be attending the fair. The employers available will be the City of McAllen, American Surveillance, Healthcare Services Group, IDEA Public Schools, Senture, and T-Mobile.

The Job Fair will be by appointment only. Individuals interested can register online here or call 956-681-3000 to schedule an appointment.

The McAllen Public Library plans to host monthly job fairs.

For more information visit the McAllen Public Library website here.