McAllen Public Library to host Job Fair

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Public Library will be hosting a Job Fair on Thursday.
Boca Chica Boulevard sees over 200 accidents within the last year, click here to read more
The Job Fair will be located at the McAllen Public Library at 4001 N 23rd St. from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
A variety of employers will be attending the fair. The employers available will be the City of McAllen, American Surveillance, Healthcare Services Group, IDEA Public Schools, Senture, and T-Mobile.
McAllen works on storm sewer improvements, click here to read more
The Job Fair will be by appointment only. Individuals interested can register online here or call 956-681-3000 to schedule an appointment.
McAllen bodybuilder reaches for pro in next IFBB competition, click here to read more
The McAllen Public Library plans to host monthly job fairs.
For more information visit the McAllen Public Library website here.