MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — McAllen Public Library in partnership with Workforce Solutions will host a job fair on Thursday.

Attending the event will be employers from AARP, BBVA Compass, Drama Llama, U.S. Border Patrol, and other employers.

The event will take place Thursday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library.

To learn more call (956) 681-3000.