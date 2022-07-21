MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will host a free community health fair next week.

The health fair will be free and open to the public, a press release by the City of McAllen stated.

The fair is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. on Saturday, July 30 at the Main Library (4001 23 Street, Nolana Avenue.)

“The Health Fair is an opportunity for our community to receive free health screenings and interact with local health and wellness providers,” says Library Director Kate Horan in the release. “Working with our health partners, McAllen Public Library is raising awareness of the many local free and low-cost health resources available. We want to encourage all individuals, but especially those individuals with disabilities, veterans, or who are uninsured, to learn more about where to seek health services in the Rio Grande Valley.”

The fair will offer free health screenings, including blood pressure checks, BMI testing, diabetes screening and cholesterol tests.

There will also be informational stations and children’s crafts on site, the release stated.

For more information, call the Public Library at (956) – 681-3000, or visit their website.