MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library is giving out free eclipse glasses.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Main Library, located at 4001 N. 23 St.

The library is giving out these special eclipse glasses in preparation for the annular solar eclipse, that will occur on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Each kit will contain four eclipse glasses and a glasses care guide. These kits will be available while supplies last.