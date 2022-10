MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will be kicking off its annual book festival with a large number of authors.

In its ninth year, the South Texas Book Festival will have fun activities taking place over the two-day event. Those include storytelling, book sales, and author signings.

This year the fair has announced special guest appearances. The festival will take place on October 27 through 31 at the McAllen Public Library.

The event is free and open to the public.