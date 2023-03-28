MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Municipal Library Director’s Association has awarded the McAllen Public Library the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award for the ninth year in a row.

“The McAllen Public Library continues to meet the evolving needs of our community members,” said McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E. “Library director, Kate Horan, and her entire staff deserve this recognition for always promoting literacy, communication, and the exchange of knowledge and information, which is the mission of a true library,” he said.

In order to receive the Achievement of Library Excellence Award, the applicant must exhibit excellence in providing services to underserved and special populations, enhancing services, and in marketing their programs and services in innovative ways.

In addition, the McAllen Public Library was recognized for exhibiting the promotion of cultural, topical, and educational programming, providing literacy support, providing summer reading clubs, pursuing collaborative efforts, supporting workforce development, providing digital inclusion, and comprehensive training of its staff.

According to the Texas State Library Archives Commission, 550 public libraries exist in Texas. Of those libraries, only 73 received this award in 2022.