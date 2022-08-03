MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen announced as part of a proposed $630 million municipal budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 a significant decrease in the property tax rate for taxpayers.

According to the city, the proposed recommendation lowers the property tax rate from $0.4956 per $100 valuation to $0.4799 per $100 valuation. This means savings for taxpayers, in a year that faces unforeseen challenges.

“McAllen still has one of the lowest property tax rates in the Rio Grande Valley and that is because of our strong fiscal responsibility and management of how we grow and develop city projects, programs, services, and infrastructure,” said McAllen City Manager Roel Rodriguez.

Mayor Javier Villalobos expressed his pleasure at the recommendations included in the budget, especially, that it included a property tax decrease for taxpayers.

“I was confident that the City of McAllen management team would put a solid plan together, that would not only prioritize public safety and capital improvement projects, and advance quality of life and economic investment, but also would include a lowered property tax rate, providing relief for taxpayers,” said the mayor.

The city added, that other highlights from the proposed FY 2022-2023 budget include over $278 million in capital infrastructure improvements that include much-needed drainage projects and sustaining the current municipal workforce.

Funding for the expansion of cargo facilities at the Anzalduas Port of Entry, to help the bridge turn into a full commercial international crossing is also in the budget, said the city.

The public hearing on the proposed tax rate will be on Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at McAllen City Hall or via Zoom.