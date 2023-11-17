HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen producer and songwriter is bringing home three Latin Grammy Awards.

Edgar Barrera attended last night’s 2023 Latin Grammy Awards in Spain where he won Regional Mexican Song for single “un x100to,” Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

Barrera was nominated for 13 awards at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards which include; record, song, and album of the year. He was also nominated for the Best Pop Song and Best Tropical Song categories.

The City of Roma gave a shout-out on social media to both the Grammy-award-winning songwriter and his brother, Luis Barrera Jr., who was nominated for eight Latin Grammy awards.

“¡Con inmenso orgullo compartimos las emocionantes noticias de los logros extraordinarios de los hermanos Edgar Barrera y Luis Barrera Jr en el 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards en Sevilla, España!,” city officials said.

Barrera has worked with many popular artists in the music industry including, Bad Bunny, Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Becky G, Maluma, Peso Pluma, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Christian Nodal, Shakira and many more.

He is known to create hits that make an impact in today’s music culture.