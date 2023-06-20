MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — June 18 has been proclaimed Raspas Con Mi Grandpa Day in McAllen in honor of local author Eliza M. Garza.

Garza’s best-selling children’s book Raspas Con Mi Grandpa is a South Texas tribute to Hispanic culture. June 18 happens to be her grandfather’s birthday.

“I think that this book and this day are important because they promote strong family bonds,” Garza said. “And when we have strong families we have strong communities, and strong communities create strong nations.”

Garza said the Spanglish in the book is intentional and aims to normalize different dialects of Spanish in the Valley.

Growing up, Garza said she was afraid to speak Spanish because she feared she was doing it wrong. With this book, she hopes to encourage the next generation of children to speak their Spanish however they can.

“[The book] is very puro 956,” Garza said. “It was important for me to showcase our culture in a positive light. To show that we are very family oriented, that we are loving, that we are strong, that we are connected here. I also wanted the children to be empowered by their language.”