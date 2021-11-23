McAllen proclaims day in November as ‘Larry Delgado Day’ in honor of chef

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of McAllen declared November 22 “Larry Delgado Day” in honor of the local chef.

The first order of business at Monday’s city commissioner regular meeting, late Monday afternoon, was proclaiming November 22 a holiday in honor of Chef Larry Delgado.

Delgado stood next to his wife and two kids in front of the city commission chamber as Mayor Pro Tem Joaquin Zamora read the holiday proclamation.

Chef Larry Delgado. [Source: McAllen City Commissioner meeting livestream]

Zamora noted some of Chef Delgado’s accomplishments such as starting multiple restaurants in the city, and beating celebrity chef Bobby Flay on his show Beat Bobby Flay.

“Whereas on October of 2008 Chef Larry and his wife Jessica opened their first restaurant house. wine. & bistro. Right here in in McAllen,” said Zamora.

Delgado has opened two more restaurants since then in McAllen: SALT – New American Table, and Salome on Main.

“Larry, you make McAllen proud,” cheered Zamora as he offered Delgado the podium.

Delgado was humbly thanked the commissioners and explained that he originally moved to McAllen with his family from Austin in 2008 to “get out of the restaurant business.”

“A year into it we realized that we had a passion for food, a passion for people, and we’ve come to really cultivate a passion for the city of McAllen,” said Delgado. “It’s been an honor and a pleasure to represent this city and to do business in this city and we hope to continue to do so for many years to come.”