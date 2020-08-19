McAllen Police to enforce impaired driver program over Labor Day holiday

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Police Department, the Texas Department of Transportation and other Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies announced an increase in DWI enforcement and education for the Labor Day holiday.

The police said this will occur from Friday, August 21 until Friday, September 7.

The McAllen Police Department will have officers on regular and overtime status during these dates looking for drivers that are impaired and/or intoxicated while operating motor vehicles.

McAllen Police say if you drink and drive you subject yourself to being arrested. They say the message is simple, do not drink and drive, use your seat belt and obey the speed limit.

Police add that you plan ahead if you decide to drink. Use a designated a driver, a transportation app or take a taxi cab to get home safely.

Do not get behind the wheel if you have been drinking, said the department.