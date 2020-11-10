McAllen Police seeking for man accused of stalking

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Juan Amador Ramirez wanted for stalking. (Source: McAllen PD)

McALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – McAllen police asks for the community’s assistance in locating a man wanted for stalking.

Police is looking for 43-year-old Juan Amador Ramirez.

Juan Amador Ramirez wanted for stalking (Source: McAllen PD)

According to news release from McAllen police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance and stalking in the area of 6500 Block of N. 40th Street in McAllen on Oct. 18 involving Ramirez.

Ramirez is described to have black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

A warrant of arrest was issued in the McAllen Municipal Court on November 2.

Ramirez’s last known address was in Mission, Texas.


Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the suspect, or has information about the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477). If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward. You may also submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday