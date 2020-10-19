McAllen police seek to identify theft suspect

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—McAllen police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a theft investigation.

The department’s press release gives the image of the suspect(s) vehicle that was captured on surveillance camera.

Authorities say they received a report of parts of a vehicle being stolen on Oct. 12, at about 2:52 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Expressway 83.

The suspect vehicle is a dark in color Ford Ranger pickup truck and police seek to locate the Ford Ranger and the person operating it.

If you know the identity of the suspect(s) or where the suspect(s) vehicle may be located, or location of the stolen vehicle contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

Suspect vehicle is described as a Ford Ranger pickup truck, dark in color, camper, with rails on the truck bed, has missing license plates and a missing front hub caps.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday