McAllen police seek to identify theft suspect

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—McAllen police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a theft investigation.

The department’s press release gives the image of the suspect(s) vehicle that was captured on surveillance camera.

Authorities say they received a report of parts of a vehicle being stolen on Oct. 12, at about 2:52 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Expressway 83.

The suspect vehicle is a dark in color Ford Ranger pickup truck and police seek to locate the Ford Ranger and the person operating it.

If you know the identity of the suspect(s) or where the suspect(s) vehicle may be located, or location of the stolen vehicle contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

Suspect vehicle is described as a Ford Ranger pickup truck, dark in color, camper, with rails on the truck bed, has missing license plates and a missing front hub caps.